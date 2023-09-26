Alan Resignation Was Premeditated– NPP

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the party was premeditated.

According to the party, Kyerematen’s decision seemed “premeditated” because he had not informed the party of his intent beforehand, despite having a crucial meeting with the National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim.

The party called on its supporters to remain committed to their cause, especially with the 2024 elections in sight.

Kyerematen also announced his intention to compete as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

The NPP has expressed disappointment in the medium through which the former member Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the party.

General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong told journalists on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at the party’s headquarters that resigning without first informing the party showed that Mr Kyerematen’s decision was “premeditated”.

Prior to Mr Kyerematen’s decision on Monday, September 25, the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, was said to have visited him and held a crucial meeting with him.

The former Trade Minister is said to have assured Mr Ayesu Ntim of his commitment to the party.

Therefore, it came as betrayal to announce his decision at a press conference.

Mr Kodua Frimpong said the moment serves as an opportunity for the party to show grit and tenacity ahead of the 2024 elections.

He urged party faithful to continue to rally behind the party and, at this crucial time, reaffirm commitment to the party.

Aside resigning from the party, Mr Kyerematen also announced his decision to contest the 2024 elections as an independent presidential candidate under the banner of Movement for Change.

Announcing his decision on Monday, September 25, the former flagbearer aspirant of the party said he achieved a lot in his nearly seven years of service in the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“On assumption of office of the NPP in 2017, under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I was appointed as Minister for Trade and Industry in the first term of the NPP administration, and was retained in the same position by the President in his second term,” he told a group of supporters at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

“During the past six years, I led the introduction and implementation of some of the most innovative and successful programmes of the NPP, including the establishment of the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the Headquarters of the Secretariat in Ghana, the development of new strategic anchor industries including the Automobile Assembly and Component Manufacturing, the establishment of Business Resource Centres and Technology Solution Centers all over the country, to provide comprehensive business development solutions to MSMEs, the introduction of the new Integrated Customs Management System (UNIPASS) which has significantly enhanced mobilization of government revenue, the establishment of Industrial Parks including the flagship Greater Kumasi Industrial City and Special Economic Zone, the development of a National Export Strategy with a target of achieving export revenue of $25 Billion by 2030, and last but not the least, the introduction of Business Regulatory Reforms and a Public Private Dialogue mechanism, to facilitate Government’s interaction with the private sector.

“In spite of the limited budget put at my disposal during my tenure as cabinet minister, I was able to deliver significant achievements for the government and my country,” he pointed out.

Mr Kodua Frimpong has therefore charged all ministers and government appointees to follow in Kyerematen’s footsteps by touting their accomplishments as part of an effort to retain power in the upcoming election. General Secretary Frimpong emphasized the need to “break the 8,” thus maintaining control of the presidency.

“The party further urges all sector ministers and other government appointees to start propagating the unprecedented achievement in their sectors just like Alan Kyerematen has done.”

On Kyerematen’s resignation, Mr Kodua Frimpong responded to some of the claims and said the party is focused on retaining power to ensure that ‘breaking the 8’ is achieved.

By Vincent Kubi