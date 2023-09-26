Stephen Ayensu Ntim: 21-Year Journey to National Chairman of NPP

Stephen Ayensu Ntim

In a recent Facebook post, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), reflected on his arduous 21-year journey towards fulfilling his dream of assuming the coveted position.

Mr. Ntim, who has been an integral and dedicated member of the party, emphasized his unyielding commitment and clarified that he had never resigned from the NPP.

Sharing his remarkable story following the resignation of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Trade and Industry Minister from the party, Ntim revealed that he embarked on his pursuit of becoming the chairman of the NPP at the age of 44. Now, at the age of 65, he stands proudly as the elected Chairman of the party.

He attributed his success to his unwavering faith and reminded his supporters to place their trust in God, as He ultimately rewards perseverance and dedication.

“Put your trust in God and he will reward you,” Ntim wrote in his Facebook post, encouraging others to remain steadfast in their aspirations.

Stephen Ayensu Ntim’s journey within the NPP has been characterized by resilience, determination, and an unshakable belief in the party’s ideology.

Throughout his long and dedicated service, he has actively contributed to the party’s growth and development, demonstrating his unwavering loyalty and commitment to the NPP’s principles.

Responding to his achievement, Ntim expressed his gratitude to the party members who had rallied behind him throughout his political journey.

He acknowledged their unwavering support and pledged to continue working tirelessly to promote the party’s agenda and ensure its continued success.

“NPP is the only party we have. Together, we can achieve great things,” Ntim affirmed, emphasizing the significance of unity within the party.

As the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the party’s future. With his vast experience and unwavering dedication, he is expected to lead the NPP towards the realization of its goals and aspirations, while fostering unity and inclusivity within its ranks.

Mr. Ntim’s inspiring story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and unwavering faith in achieving one’s dreams. His journey from a determined contesting candidate to the National Chairman of the NPP serves as an inspiration to many aspiring politicians within the party and beyond.

As the NPP moves forward under the leadership of Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Ghanaians eagerly anticipate the party’s continued progress and the positive impact it aims to bring to the nation.

By Vincent Kubi