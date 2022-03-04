Alban Bagbin Gone Again!

Alban S.K. Bagbin

SPEAKER OF Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, is set to jet off again to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for another medical review, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.

He leaves Ghana today, March 4, 2022 for his sixth trip since August last year, where several thousands of dollars are spent on his medical expenses and estacode for his entourage.

The Speaker will be away with his wife and an entourage, this paper has learnt.

Mr. Bagbin is expected to return to Ghana on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

He is reportedly travelling with a team including his wife, Alice Adjua Yornas, Dr. Prince Pambo, head of the medical team in Parliament, Habib Adam and Antoinette Wedjong Adda, among others.

This trip comes on the back of an earlier one he embarked in November 2021 which led to pandemonium in the House, as a result of the heated debate surrounding the voting rights of the First Deputy Speaker.

Alban Bagbin was in the UAE in early January this year for a similar medical check-up.

BY Vincent Kubi