NDC Storms Ashanti For Votes

THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) has started a rigorous programme to help strengthen its base in the Ashanti Region to attract more votes in the 2024 elections.

According to the NDC, an increase in its votes in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stronghold will boost its chances of recapturing political power in two years’ time.

Party leaders, including the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, have been visiting the Ashanti Region of late to roll out the programme.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor, commenting on what he termed as “The NDC Reorganisation in the Ashanti Region,” said the NDC is ready for power.

According to him, the opposition party sees the Ashanti Region as a key area in its efforts to win a victory in 2024.

Otokunor said the NDC would leave no stone unturned in its resolve to recapture political power from the NPP in 2024.

Speaking on Akoma FM, he said as part of measures to win power in 2024, the NDC has decided to build a formidable base in the Ashanti Region, especially at the branch level.

According to him, the party has also decided to switch all their registered members to the party’s recently introduced digital registration system.

Otokunor stated that the party leadership would train their members in the region about how to campaign and woo more members to join the party, ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.

Also, the party will train its members to police ballots during the 2024 polls to avoid rigging by their opponents.

He said everything showed that the NDC would win the polls to form the next government.

“There is mad rush for NDC forms all over the country, and surprisingly the trend is the same in the Ashanti Region, which is the stronghold of the ruling NPP,” Otokunor indicated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi