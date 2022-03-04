Fake Pregnant Woman Regrets Deceit

Josephine Panyin Mensah

DETECTIVE INSPECTOR Archims Amfor, investigator in the fake Takoradi ‘pregnant’ woman’s case involving Josephine Panyin Mensah, a 29-year-old wife, has revealed the lady has apologised to her husband and the police for the mess she caused.

This took place after she was found in Axim on September 21, 2021, Detective Amfor told the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ yesterday.

Ms. Mensah, the detective further explained, purportedly faked her pregnancy to deceive her husband because she could not bear the ordeal any longer.

The investigator, who is the 8th and last prosecution witness (PW8) in the case, was responding to a question by the counsel for the accused, Fiifi Buckman, during cross-examination.

The investigator said when Josephine was finally found on September 21, 2021, she confessed that she was not pregnant and apologised for faking her pregnancy and kidnapping.

He said the accused made the startling revelation in the presence of himself (investigator), some other police officers, her husband, and mother, who are PW1 and PW2 respectively.

He also pointed out that he knew the accused person in the course of the investigations.

Final Address & Ruling

After the cross-examination of the last prosecution witness, the counsel for the accused person applied for a date to come before the court to make submission of no case.

The court, presided over by His Honour Michael Ampadu, set March 17, 2022 for the lawyer to address the court.

“If you are lucky, I will rule on the same day,” His Honour Michael Ampadu indicated.

Preferred Charges

Josephine Mensah has been charged with publication of false news and deceit of public officer.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges when she first appeared before the court.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi