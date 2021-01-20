Alhaji Chocho Family Denies He Died Of COVID-19

The late Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng

The late Alhaji Mustapha OtiBoateng, aka AlhajiChocho, who passed away last week, has been buried at Kasoa in the Central Region.

A family spokesperson,SadiqAdu-Twum,who broke the news in a statement, denied that the cause of death was COVID-19 related.

“The man died on Sunday, January17, at about 5.30am after a short illness and not from COVID-19 as reported earlier. Muslim tradition demands that we do not keep the dead for long so he was buried today. The family of AlhajiOtiBoateng and management of Chocho will issue a full press statement in the coming days. HajiaJameela is not the first wife but rather HajiaAdizaBoateng,” he stated.