Aliu Mahama Stadium Closed Down For Maintenance

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has temporarily closed down the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale for maintenance works.

A statement by the Director of Competitions of GFA, Julius Ben Emunah, said, “I wish to humbly bring to your attention that after a discussion with the facility owners of the Aliu Mahama Stadium, it has been agreed that the stadium is closed for the next six weeks for maintenance works to be completed on the pitch.”

He further indicated that the various clubs using the stadium for their matches have been asked to submit an alternative venue in the country which is already approved for GPL matches to honour their home matches during this period.

“We will be grateful if you submit the alternative venue by close of business today to assist in our operational planning,” the statement added.

Many sports stakeholders have expressed worry over the deterioration of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium which serves the five regions of the north.

A tour of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium showed broken plastic seaters, green grass on the field dying off, dirty washrooms among others.

The Northern Regional Branch of the National Sports Authority has been accused by many for their failure to maintain the stadium even though the stadium has been paid for and used for sports and entertainment activities over the years.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale