Fan Banned For Salah Abuse

Mohamed Salah

A football fan who shouted racist abuse about Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and mocked the Heysel stadium disaster has been banned from matches.

Joel Barwise shouted when Salah’s name was announced at Anfield on October 21 before the Merseyside derby.

Everton fan Barwise also made pushing gestures to taunt fans about Heysel, in which 39 fans died in a crush before the 1985 European Cup final.

He was handed a three-year banning order at Sefton Magistrates’ Court.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to racially or religiously aggravated harassment causing alarm or distress by words or writing.

Barwise, of Bentham Drive in Childwall, Liverpool, was also fined £500.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he was spotted by a match steward shouting racist abuse and making the other gestures.

Merseyside Police identified him from CCTV and he was later arrested.

The CPS said he initially claimed it was a case of mistaken identity before later admitting he was responsible.

Asked why he had done it, Barwise said: “Because I’m an idiot.”

His banning order means he cannot attend any football match in the UK over that time.

When international matches are being staged abroad, Barwise must surrender his passport.

He also cannot go within a mile of any Everton match, home or away, or within a mile of Liverpool Lime Street station on matchdays, the CPS said.

Senior crown prosecutor Angela Conlan described his behaviour as “disgraceful”.

She said: “Joel Barwise no doubt thinks of himself as a loyal Everton fan but his actions bring shame to his club.

“He made fun of a tragic football disaster and shouted racist abuse when a key Liverpool player’s name was announced.”