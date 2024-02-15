Mr Macaroni Blasts Davido Over Fan Assault

Davido Mr Macaroni

Content creator and activist, Adebowale Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has tackled Davido after his aide assaulted two fans who wanted to make a video with him.

Davido has been making the rounds on social media following a trending video of his aide, Lati, assaulting the singer’s fans for taking pictures with him at an event.

In the first video, Lati slapped a fan for coming closer to him. He punched the second fan for taking pictures with the singer.

However, reacting to the viral clip in a series of posts on his official page, Macaroni described the incident as dehumanising.

He wrote, “This is sad and highly condemnable. There’s absolutely no need for this assault. This is dehumanising and I speak against it because I know how this feels. The change we all seek must begin with us.

“Please, if you must take pictures with your favourite celebrities, kindly seek permission to avoid being seen as a threat. Respect is reciprocal.

“We must respect the privacy of our celebrities and celebrities must also learn to treat our fans with respect and dignity,” the Dailypost quoted him.