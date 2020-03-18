‘All 7 Coronavirus Patients In Stable Condition’

Dr. Badu Sarkodie

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Badu Sarkodie, has revealed that all the seven persons diagnosed with coronavirus in Ghana remain in stable condition.

He was giving an update on case count and case management of the coronavirus situation in Ghana at the Ministry of Information on March 18, 2020.

He noted that the seven were still at the isolation centers and that more efforts were being made to trace the contact persons of the last confirmed case.

For the first six cases, over 300 contacts have been traced and they are in isolation.

Some three Ghanaians have reportedly died from the virus in Italy and Denmark.

BY Melvin Tarlue