All Angels Anglican Choir Thrills Fans

Mankessim All Angels Anglican Choir

Mankessim All Angels Anglican Choir staged a live musical performance at the Christ Ministry International Church to entertain gospel music fans.

The event dubbed “Gathering of Believers” brought together gospel artistes and music lovers to worship and thank God for the blessings and favours bestowed on Ghanaians.

The event which aims to bring the members of the group closer to their fans, particularly those who are usually unable to attend their shows due to their tight job schedules, saw uplifting performances from some selected gospel acts.

The show kicked off with an opening prayer, followed by Obaapa Esther Afriyie who took to the stage and thrilled fans to their satisfaction.

Isaac, Rev. Eddy Jnr. and a host of others also mounted the stage one after the other amid loud cheers and standing ovations.

It was a night of praise, worship and an enthralling show of stage performance displayed by the member gospel group.

Mankessim All Angels Anglican Choir ended the night with a show of class as the members of the choir got the crowd dancing and jumping in pure joy.

Beginning with some worship songs, they gradually raised the tempo and finally exploded with some of their popular songs.

They held expectant fans spellbound with bouncy performances of songs from their old and yet to be released album.

Fans sang and danced along with them throughout their stage performances. It was indeed a memorable event.