All Hands On Deck…TT Brothers Charges

Isaac Tetteh

President of Uncle T United FC, lsaac Tetteh, is calling members of the football fraternity to rally unflinching support for the newly-elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt E S Okraku.

He said until football people formed a unit towards a particular direction, the country’s football would continue to struggle.

To him, expecting the Dreams FC boss to turn things around overnight will not happen.

Nicknamed TT Brothers, the businessman has also appealed to the GFA boss to esteem transparency and fairness in his dealings with stakeholders during his tenure.

As a result, the former Accra Hearts of Oak Management member has charged the Okraku led administration, to as a matter of urgency, put measures in place aimed at redeeming the FA’s image to win corporate, public and world sympathy.

He said in an interview “…all hands must be on deck, if we really want to transform the game. We shouldn’t expect a miracle from the new FA. If we want to succeed then all must rally behind him.

“He should try as much as possible to be very transparent in all his dealings, if he succeeds in doing that, he will be successful in office.

“The exposé and other things have dragged the GFA’s name into the mud; he should do well to do that cleansing to win public and corporate support.”

Last Friday, Okraku emerged winner in a keenly contested GFA election, after several months of the Normalization Committee in charge of Ghana football, following a documentary that captured some football officials involved in alleged corrupt activities.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum