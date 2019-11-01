‘Giants Unplugged’ Charity Concert Launched

Former president J.A Kufuor (middlle) in a pose with Bismark The Joke (right) and Kalybos

A charity musical concert dubbed “Giants Unplugged” has been launched as part of celebrations to mark the upcoming 81st birthday of the former President of the Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor.

The charity music concert set to be staged on December 7, 2019, at the Fantasy Dome, is being organized by Primeval Media under the auspices of the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation.

The charity concert is being organised to raise funds for the construction of a modern Kufuor Centre for Leadership and Governance at the University of Ghana and also to support the Kufuor Scholars Programme (KSP).

Speaking at the launch at his residence in Accra, the former president said that, these annual events aimed at supporting his foundation, forms part of the legacy he wants to leave for the youth of the country and also establish the strong base of bringing up good leaders to spearhead the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

“There is hardly anything positive that could be achieved without good leadership. Leadership, I believe is a tenet and foundation without which, you can really achieve round development. “That was why I decided to set up this foundation. I wish I had all the resources to undertake all projects under the foundation but because of the scale of the vision, I found out that I needed support for the foundation,’’ he said.

He bemoaned why Africa, despite its vast natural resources, doesn’t seem to show the development and progress we all yearn for; a challenge according to him is due to the “quality of the leadership” which remains a focus his foundation seeks to tackle.

He urged musicians to support the concert and also spread the good course of the JAK foundation as they contribute to the development in our society and Africa as a whole.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the concert include Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Efya, Bisa Kdei, Kwad Lilwin and a host of others.