Calvary Cross Clergy Council Celebrates Apostle Hackman

Apostle Charles Hackman

The founder of the H4P Organization (Here for Perfection), Apostle Charles C. Hackman, is set to be honoured for his immense contribution to the spiritual development of many lives in the Ghana.

Apostle Hackman, who has been in gospel ministry for the past two decades, will be honoured at a special ceremony slated for tomorrow at the Fire City Chapel, Teshie Camp two Last stop, in Accra, at 4:30pm.

The awards ceremony which is being organized by Calvary Cross Clergy Council & Bible Serminary will be graced by a number of personalities including ministers of the gospel and some selected gospel icons who will thrill invited guests at the ceremony.

Apostle Hackman’s H4P Organization has held a number of events in the country to promote the teachings of Christ as well as support the needy in the society.

Some of the events held include Ayeyi Concert, ‘Jubilee Concert’ Anti- Malaria Road Show among others, to raise funds to support persons with disability.

Apostle Charles Hackman has also pioneered several projects in Ghana such as the H4P National Inter-schools Disability Fun Games.

For over 15 years and counting, the founder of the H4P Organization has selflessly devoted his life in helping the needy.

With a great passion for the vulnerable in our society, especially persons with disabilities, Apostle Hackman founded the H4P Organization in January 2011.

Under the umbrella of the H4P community projects, Apostle Hackman has set up a special fund to support individuals and families with disabilities to gain firm grounding in life in order for them to be resourceful to themselves and to their communities.

He is the brain behind a television programme, Helping Hand TV Show, which addresses the concerns of persons with disability.

The impact of this programme has left indelible heart prints of hope and fulfillment in the lives of many individuals, families, institutions among others.