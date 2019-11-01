Commonwealth Youth Council’s Vice Chair Commends Gov’t

Abena Dugan

The Vice Chairperson for Partnership and Resource of the Commonwealth Youth Council, Miss Abena Dugan has expressed gross thanks to the Government of Ghana and the Ministry for Youth and Sports.

At the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Senior Officials Meeting (African Region) in Accra yesterday, she praised government for its immense support and commitment in empowering the average Ghanaian Youth.

She mentioned that it would help achieve their goals in the growing era of technology and advancement and lauded organizers for a successful and a fruitful program.

She reiterated the need to share best practices, develop an action plan which responds to the needs and aspirations of the teaming Commonwealth Youth across the African continent.

The vice chairperson added that the aim of the Commonwealth Youth Council was to mobilize and involve Commonwealth youth nationally, regionally and at the Pan-Commonwealth level.

To her, that ensures the building of mutual respect, understanding, cooperation and collaboration in partnership with government, other Commonwealth bodies, international partners and other stakeholders.

This year’s meeting had in attendance representatives of member governments and other key youth development stakeholders, including the African Union (AU), Africa Development Bank (AFDBA) and UN Partners to examine and prioritize policy issues that concerns the Regional Youth Development Agenda.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum