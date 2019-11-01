Kofi Antwi, A Player To Watch

Ishmael Kofi Antwi

Ishmael Kofi Antwi, a member of Ghana’s U-20 World Cup winning side looks set for a place in the Black Stars, having endeared himself to the Spanish football fraternity.

Injury in their final friendly game forced him out of the historic Dede Ayew led side ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

But he has defied all odds, journeyed on over the years and appears ready for any attacking role in the national senior soccer side.

Ishmael currently plays for UP Plasencia as a forward and has dazzled everyone in the club with his display; making him one of the key players.

And on countless occasions, the gifted forward has won the player of the month in the Spanish Segunda B and he keeps giving his best for the club with several assists.

At age 26, and like many football greats, he has now peaked in performance and pushing to the top.

A football pundit in Spain on Radio captured his impressive form thus “if he continues with his descent performance and force his way to the top tier League in Spain or Europe, he can grab a shirt in Black Stars.

“It’s a matter of time before we see him in a Black Stars jersey dishing quality football.”

Unión Polideportiva Plasencia is a football team based in Plasencia in the autonomous community of Extremadura. It was founded in 1974 through a merger of CD Plasencia and SP Plasencia Industrial; it plays in the 3ª – Group 14.

Its stadium is Ciudad Deportiva with a capacity of 4,500 seats.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum