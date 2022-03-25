All Necessary Guidelines Were Followed In Joe Mettle’s Nomination- VGMA Spokesperson

Joe Mettle

Organizers of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have been responding to accusations that it erred in nominating gospel act, Joe Mettle in the Artiste of the year category of the awards ceremony.

According to the organisation’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Robert Klah, all guidelines were followed in nominating deserving musicians for the awards and Joe Mettle is not an exception.

The VGMA’s board has since Saturday when nominations were released been receiving a lot of condemnation over its decision to nominate Joe Mettle in the aforementioned category.

Many people believed that Joe doesn’t deserve it. Rather musician Fameye should have been nominated in the category.

But PRO Robert Klah is suggesting that the award organisers did nothing wrong with Joe Mettle’s nomination in the category. The organisers therefore still stand by the nomination.

“Whatever people are expressing right now also happens in the boardroom. So, let’s just say it’s the boardroom that’s being amplified. Some will say this person deserves this, others will say he doesn’t. This is very normal but once the board has made a decision that’s what we go with,” he told Happy Fm.

“It’s not necessarily our work to mention what each artiste did but if you check, you’ll see the criteria used in making the decisions,” he indicated when he was asked why he thinks Joe Mettle deserves to be in the category.

“The truth is that I can’t start counting everything each artiste did. It’ll be too much work, but deliberations were done back and forth. You can be rest assured that all the necessary guidelines were put in place to ensure we nominate deserving artistes,” he added.

By Francis Addo