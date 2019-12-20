All Roads Lead To Dormaa For Kwafie Festival Grand Durbar

scene from last year’s Kwafie durbar

Come Saturday, December 21, 2019, all roads in Ghana will be leading to Dormaa for the grand durbar of the Kwafie Festival and 20th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II and Odeneho Akosua Fima II, the queen of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

Scores of high-profile personalities like former President Jerry John Rawlings, Vice President of Côte d’ Ivoire, Daniel Kablan Duncan, among many others, are expected to grace the occasion.

Other personalities billed to grace the durbar are the Sompahene, Japekromhene, Dwenemhene, Bonohene of Côte d’ Ivoire, Techimanhene, Akwamuhene, Yagbonwura, Bawku Naba, Sefwi Anhwiasohene, Sefwi Bekwaihene, Kumawuhene, Tepahene, President of the National House of Chiefs in Côte d’ Ivoire, Otublohum Mantse and President of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs, Oyeemanyie Nana Brain, Asamankesehene and Drobohene.

A series of activities like a health walk, cooking competition, pouring of libation in remembrance of ancestors, clean-up exercise, commissioning of a police headquarters, among others, have been organised to mark the celebration.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu organised the health walk for the residents at Dormaa, Bono Region.

The minister, who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa, held the walk as part of activities marking the 20th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II and Odeneho Akosua Fima II.

It was also part of activities marking the celebration of the 2019 Kwafie Festival, the most significant event on the traditional calendar, which is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Dormaa.

Known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a High Court judge, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II ascended the Dormaa throne after the demise of his grand uncle, the late Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu I, in 1998. He was subsequently enstooled on June 7, 1999, while Odeneho Fima II, who succeeded her late mother Nana Akosua Nsuaa I, was enstooled on January 31, 2000.