I Will Never Forget My Return To Ghana -Bubba Jenkins

Bubba Jenkins with Togbe Afede XIV

Bubba Jenkins, an American mixed martial artist and current MMA world champion, has been sharing his experiences while in Ghana as part of 2019 ‘Year of Return’, and says he will never forget the West African country.

Bubba arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, November 26, and it was his first time after he traced his roots back to Ghana.

As part of his activities in town, he visited forts and castles in Cape Coast and chaired an MMA exhibition fight to see what Ghana MMA could offer. He also participated in the flamboyant Accra city night life, including paying a courtesy call on the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, and Archbishop Duncan-Williams.

In light of the love and support he got from his trip, Bubba Jenkins has presented his championship belt to Togbe Afede XIV, the one who sponsored his to visit Ghana.

“The King! @togbeafedexiv Open His Country and His Home To Me and My Family. He Is A True King and A Man of His People! With Arms Wide Open To Receive a Son Of The LAND I’ll Never Forget My Return To The MOTHERLAND on Christ,” he wrote on Instagram.

The world champion’s visit to Ghana was also to help develop the MMA scene in the country while he discovers his identity as a Ghanaian.

Bubba Jenkins’ record as an MMA fighter is 14 wins; six of the wins were by knockout, three by submission and five by way of unanimous decision.