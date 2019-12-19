All Roads Lead To Manhyia

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to receive “The Pillar of Peace Award” during the maiden “African Premier Leadership Awards” ceremony scheduled for December 29, 2019 in Kumasi.

The 16th Asante Monarch would pick the enviable award for his crucial roles in helping to restore total peace in the Dagbon kingdom after almost two decades of protracted chieftaincy dispute.

“The Pillar of Peace Award” would be bestowed on the Asantehene to openly show to the world that, indeed, Otumfuo stands for peace, unity, development and national cohesion at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to coincide with the last Akwasidae Festival of the year on the Ashanti traditional calendar.

The awards have been instituted under the distinguished patronage of CIPDH Africa, in collaboration with E ON 3 Group, a Ghanaian Business Solutions Provider based in Accra.

E ON 3 Group recently organized the ‘World-Meets-In-Ghana Investors Forum and Executive Dinner Ball’ that saw many embassies in Ghana participating in the event in Kumasi.

Other top groups acting as implementing partners include GBSH Consult Group Worldwide, UAE-Africa Development Consortium, Future Africa Foundation, Novel Vision and State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).

The organizers of the awards would also honour other illustrious Ghanaians who have in recent times played leading roles to accelerate national growth on the day but Otumfuo’s award would be a standout.

Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, CEO of E ON 3 Group, told DAILY GUIDE that the ‘Year of Return’ agenda had scaled up the interest in the Manhyia programme, as many foreign dignitaries have booked to be part of the occasion.

He said “what Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has done in Dagbon deserves high commendation.”

He noted that the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis, which claimed precious lives, destroyed properties and brought about abject poverty, initially seemed insurmountable but it required the wisdom and patience of Otumfuo and the other Eminent Chiefs for the feuding factions to agree to eventually smoke the peace pipe.

“Otumfuo has been on the Golden Stool for 20 years and has used 17 of those years to work tirelessly to restore peace and unity in Dagbon and such a feat needs to be honoured,” he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi