All Set For 2021 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards

From left: Nana Obiribea, Ansaa Sasraku, Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa, and Mamaga Akua Sabea Nyabo VII

ASKOF Productions, organisers of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), has announced that talented Nigerian artiste Adindu Victor, popularly known as AV, has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the awards ceremony as the headline artiste.

This year’s event, which is the 4th edition and has Tasty Tom as the headline sponsor, will take place on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Marriott Hotel in Accra.

The awards ceremony would confer honours on Ghanaian women who contribute their quota to societies through charity and socio economic developmental projects.

It will be graced by a number of important personalities including politicians, celebrities, queen mothers, radio and television presenters, and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry among others.

Some of the queen mothers invited to grace the event include Nana Obiribea (Akuapem-Obosomase Gyaasehemaa), Ansaa Sasraku (Akuapem-Larteh Akwamuhene Ankobeahemaa), Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa ( Akuapem Apirede-Mawerehemaa) and Mamaga Akua Sabea Nyabo VII (Paramount Queen – Akrofu, Volta).

Radio presenter and musician Ohemaa Woyeje will also perform at the event alongside Jamaican artiste, K Genius.

The organisers announced MzGee as the official emcee for the event which will be streamed live on all the social media platforms.

This year’s awards ceremony promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that invited guests cannot afford to miss.

Talented AV, who is billed to rock the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian artistes, joined the Nigerian music industry a few years ago with his hit song titled ‘Temperature’.

The song took the Nigerian music industry by storm and shook the airwaves with airplay on both international radio and television platforms.

He has since enjoyed countless features on major stage performances within and outside the country.

Nominees for the Outstanding Woman of the Year category includes; Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Nana Ama McBrown, Stacy Amoateng, and Afia Pokua.

By George Clifford Owusu