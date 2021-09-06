Lippy Grabs Two Nominations At GMA-UK

Lippy

UK-based Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, Justice Owusu Kyereh Daniels with stage name Lippy, has been nominated in two categories in this year’s edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK).

The afrobeat artiste has been nominated in the UK-based best collaboration of the year and UK-based best afrobeat artistes of the year categories.

Organised by Alordia Promotions and West Coast Promotions UK, this year’s event which has about 39 different categories of which 37 are for voting and two are lifetime special recognition, is scheduled to for October 9, 2021 in London.

Lippy, who is thrilled about his nominations, believes he will win all the two awards due to his track record on the showbiz industry. Since he became an artiste, Lippy has worked tirelessly to make his musical works unique.

Formerly known as Righteous P, Lippy was a member of ‘Howls of Lords’ musical group from 2006 to 2009 before the group disbanded. ‘Me Nye Wo Den’ was the only song the group released with a video. It was written and produced by Lippy.

The group had about 16 songs which were never released. It featured musicians like Kwabena Kwabena on ‘Sweet Things’ and Yoggi Doggi on ‘Ewuradwoa’, among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that in 2012, he changed his stage name from Righteous P to Lippy before releasing his song titled, ‘She Be Nice Girl’ which featured Castro Underfaya.

Credited with songs such as ‘Abrabo’, ‘Give Am (Sisi Mu Den)’, ‘Tonga Reflix’ (official), ‘Fresh Moko’, ‘Dance For Me’ Featuring Efine, ‘She Be Nice Gal’ featuring Castro, ‘My Kinda Love’ featuring Medea, ‘Love Don’t Love Me’, Kr)or) and a host of others, Lippy collaborated with producer/singer, K-Hi Bangit on a song titled ‘Ex Girl’ which earned nomination in the 2017 Ghana Music Awards.

The two performed at events like the Hiplife festival, Luton Carnival, Afrobeats in London concert, Ghana Party In the Park, and Ghana Music Awards UK.

On October 14, 2019, Lippy released an EP featuring big names in the Ghana music industry such as Kwabena Kwabena ‘Krokro Me’ (Pamper Me) and another song with Castro ‘Super Woman’ and artistes from Nigeria.

Lippy was featured on Adom TV’s Ahosepe and also on Underground TV, run by Jake de Snake.

By George Clifford Owusu