All Set For 2022 Global Citizen Festival On Sept. 24 At The Black Star Square

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival returns for its 10th anniversary edition on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 to call on world leaders and major corporations to take urgent action for girls, for the planet, and to end extreme poverty NOW. With two stages in international cultural capitals, the 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast globally from New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco, and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners, will air on Saturday 24th September at 9pm GMT and stream on TV3, Onua TV, Joy Prime and Joy FM

Ghana: TV3, Onua TV, Joy Prime and Joy FM on Saturday, September 24 at 9:00pm GMT

TV3, Onua TV, Joy Prime and Joy FM on Saturday, September 24 at 9:00pm GMT South Africa : TimesLive

: TimesLive Africa: Canal+ Pop in Francophone Africa on Sunday, September 25 at 8:30pm GMT.

Canal+ Pop in Francophone Africa on Sunday, September 25 at 8:30pm GMT. Global: ABC News Live, Amazon Music, Apple Music & the Apple TV app, Hulu, iHeartRadio app, Twitter, Twitch, Veeps, YouTube, and the Global Citizen app on Saturday, September 24th at 4:00pm ET.

ABC News Live, Amazon Music, Apple Music & the Apple TV app, Hulu, iHeartRadio app, Twitter, Twitch, Veeps, YouTube, and the Global Citizen app on Saturday, September 24th at 4:00pm ET. The red carpet pre-show will stream live on Global Citizen’s TikTok from 4:00pm ET.

Global Citizen Festival: Accra will feature performances by Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS, and Uncle Waffles, and be hosted by award-winning actor, playwright and activist Danai Gurira. Presenters will include Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Global Citizen Festival: NYC will feature performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía with special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter, and be hosted by actor, producer, author, and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Presenters will include Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Folake

Olowofoyeku, Jay Shetty, Katie Couric, Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Sofia Carson, Tamron Hall, and Van Jones.

Hosted by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, the nine hour global event is calling on world leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly, as well as major corporations and philanthropic foundations, to End Extreme Poverty NOW and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls; close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall; deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis; and reallocate IMF Special Drawing Rights to provide urgent relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. Global Citizen explicitly acknowledges that sustainable change is only possible with the people and activists who advocate for change on the ground, who should never have to risk their lives because of doing so.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast and stream worldwide on YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Music, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music, and the Apple TV app. Global Citizen Festival will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, FX and Veeps in the United States, Albavision in Latin America, Canal+ in Africa, Bis in Brazil, Nine Network (9Now) in Australia, TimesLive in Africa and more. The red carpet pre-show will stream live on Global Citizen’s TikTok from 4:00pm ET.

Tickets to attend the festivals in Accra, Ghana and New York City can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org to take action on the campaign’s issues. For each action taken, users earn points that can be redeemed for tickets to the festivals.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival and the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign are supported by a coalition of the world’s leading brands and companies including: Global Partners, Accenture, Cisco, Citi, Delta Air Lines, Harith General Partners, P&G, Verizon, and YouTube. World Wide Technology, Campaign Partner for Global Citizen Festival: NYC, Live Nation, and Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Executive, of Harith General Partners, is Patron of Global Citizen’s work in Africa.

Co-chairs of Global Citizen and of this campaign include: Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture; Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; and Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. Global Citizen’s co-chairs are private sector leaders making commitments in support of the UN’s Global Goals. They support Global Citizen’s campaigns while helping to drive deeper engagement within the private sector.

For more information about the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.