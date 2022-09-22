QIC Unveils New ‘Go Girl’ Icon

Dr. Vanessa Aseye Mensah-Kabu with QIC management team

Quality Insurance Company (QIC) has unveiled Dr. Vanessa Aseye Mensah-Kabu as the new icon for its ‘Go Girl’ Motor Insurance Policy.

Dr. Mensah-Kabu is the third personality to take on the role following the steps of earlier Icons; Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Former Deputy CEO of Free-Zone Authority and Mamavi Owusu Aboagye of Joyfm.

The ‘Go Girl’ Policy, borne out of QIC’s flagship policy, ‘Kingly Queenly’ Comprehensive Motor Insurance, is exclusively for women offering unique benefits including a courtesy car in the event of an accident, renewal process at the DVLA Prestige Center and Total Petroleum Service Stations, at no cost.

In her new role, Dr. Mensah-Kabu will work to drive the policy to reach the untapped female market while leveraging her social media following and role as a medical practitioner to engage women about their health.

Speaking at the unveiling in Accra, Head of Operations of QIC, Cecil Ribeiro, said the ‘Go Girl’ Icon is a platform that offers additional benefits to women on the policy.

“We had to find a way of making it more interesting for women to come on board. We want to make this a movement and not just QIC selling a product for women,” he said.

Mr. Ribeiro said QIC has in the past three years through the ‘Go Girl’ Icon has held networking sessions for women, and more recently organised a wellness session for members on the policy.

“It is all about creating the platform for women where it is not only about their insurance, we have brought Vanessa on as a doctor to discuss things that concern women, their health and wellness she has the right social media following which we want to leverage on,” he added.

Dr. Mensah-Kabu expressed her appreciation to QIC for the opportunity to engage women on their health.

She said, “We will be talking about women’s health so whatever your questions are regarding the health needs of women we will discuss it.

She said the Korle Bu Pediatric Cancer unit will benefit from proceeds from QIC.

“Social media is a platform that has professional women on board so that platform is to drive and create awareness for our target women to hop on the policy,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri