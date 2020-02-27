All Set For Africa Make-Up & Beauty Fair

Rebecca Donkor

The 4th edition of Africa Makeup and Beauty (AMB) Fair, Africa’s largest beauty trade fair, is scheduled to take place at the Event Haven, Trade Fair in Accra from March 6 to 8.

Organized by Make-Up Ghana, the event would provide opportunities for practitioners in the beauty industry to network and promote their brands on the international market.

The fair which is on the theme, “Evolve”, is Africa’s largest beauty trade fair that provides an opportunity to connect local and international beauty brands and products to experience awe-inspiring artistry from beauty practitioners.

A number of beauty brands from around the African continent would be taking part in the fair.

During the fair there will be a beauty business conference which will discuss topics such as retail and sales; manufacturing and regulation; branding and marketing and technology among others.

There will be huge discounts on beauty products from leading African and global brands in make-up, skincare, hair and bridal accessories, “the battle of the brushes and combs. You can’t miss it,” she stated.

According to Rebecca Donkor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Make-Up Ghana, this year’s fair would be awesome as it is being packaged to the benefit of beauty practitioners and their clientele.

“We are getting things ready to give beauty consumers and enthusiasts from all across Africa three days of awesomeness at AMB Fair 2020.

By George Clifford Owusu