Ghanaian Joins Red Cross Election Committee

Nana Dr. Addo Agyekum

Nana Dr. Addo Agyekum a Ghanaian pharmacist has been appointed a member of the Elections Committee of the Geneva based International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The information was contained in a correspondence signed by president of the federation, Francesco Rocca, dated January 14, 2020 and reads “I confirm to you that the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which held its 22nd Session in Geneva from December 5 to 7, 2019, decided to appoint you on the proposal of the governing board, as a member of the Election Committee.”

The Chair of the committee is Mrs. Annabela Folgar Bonilla of Guatemala. The African membership is made up of Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo, Americas, Dr. Jose Benjamin Ruiz Rodas El Salvador, Asia Pacific, Mr. Fawzi Oussedik, Qatar and Europe Mrs. Jelena Darmanovic Dubak of Montenegro.