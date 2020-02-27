Dr Poh Returns With New Image

Dr Poh



After years of hibernation, Richard Asuming aka Dr Poh has re-launched his music career in a striking style with his newest danceable single, ‘Teddy Bear’ which features Yaa Pono.

Dr Poh shot into the limelight with his popular song ‘Na Who Cause Am’ featuring Shilo and 2Tee in 2005.

Currently in the studio working on his new album under Q-Lex Entertainment, Dr Poh told BEATWAVES that he was missing in action mainly because he had to concentrate on some private projects.

On his return, Dr Poh said, “My hibernation was to under study the game, look for the holes in it and seal them, and that is exactly what I have done now.”

According to him, the break allowed him to sit back while finding out ways to create a better connection with his fans in Ghana and beyond through his music and stage performance.

He said he loved doing music because it had been part of him since his youthful days and would continue to do music to satisfy his fans.

Dr Poh who claimed he joined the music industry not to compete with other artistes, believed he had a unique style that would stand out and make the impact that he wanted.

The artiste said, “I am back after a long break. I am now ready to contribute towards the changing trend of Ghanaian music by providing music fans with good music.”

He promises fans a package that would be worth their time if they grab copies of his yet to be release singles as he prepares for his album launch both in Ghana and Europe.

He released his second album titled ‘Rosalinda’ in 2007 with hit songs like ‘Na Who Cause Am’, the remix featuring Praye and ‘Mebo Mebo’.

In 2008, he dropped his third ablum titled ‘Wey Thing’ with songs like ‘Gonjonpin Remix’- Nana Adwoa featuring Nightmare and ‘Mante Wo Case’. In 2016, he dropped the song ‘Donkomi’ featuring 4X4.

2020 is Dr. Poh’s year to shine and he is paving his own lane ahead of the rest.

By George Clifford Owusu