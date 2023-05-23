All Set For Baby Jet U-16 African Tourney

Gyan (4th L) with other legends and GFA Technical Director at the launch

All is set for the third edition of the Baby Jet U-16 African Football tournament, organisers of the event Asamoah Gyan Foundation have said.

The 32-team juvenile tourney is scheduled from June 6 to 13 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Originator of the initiative, Asamoah Gyan, has described this year’s edition as an added value of the previous events saying at the launch yesterday, “I must admit that this year’s is an added value of what we have witnessed in the past.

“I have always been a grassroots football advocate, if you get the basics right, you will always be on track, it’s like a building; if the foundation is strong, you won’t miss it, you are covered. It is time to give back to the up-and-coming ones.”

Asamoah Gyan Foundation CEO, Sammy Anim Addo said, “We have decided to unearth, groom and make them stars.

“There will be a mentoring session by our scouts and legends. It will kick-off on June 6 till June 9 for the semis, featuring 32-club tourney – Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso.”

Multi Choice Ghana Corporate Affairs Manager, Nii Armah noted, “We are driven by the passion of sports. We are involved and make sure Africa enjoys it.”

Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) head, Tony Baffoe, John Paintsil, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Nii Odartey Lamptey and Agyeman Badu graced the launch with their presence.

It is being sponsored by KGL Foundation, PFAG, GFA, GTA, Ghana Gas, SuperSport and Multi Choice.

Former Asante Kotoko playmaker and Dundee United (Scottish Premiership) star, Mathew Anim Cudjoe, and some other stars are products from the initiative.

