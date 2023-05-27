All Set For Berlin Street Carnival

This year’s edition of the annual street carnival, ‘Carnival of Cultures,’ which is expected to attract visitors from various countries including Ghana to Berlin, Germany, will take place this Sunday, May 28 in Germany.

Carnival of Cultures is celebrated every year in Berlin, Germany, and this year it is expected to attract over one million participants. It went on a break for three years during COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 4,000 to 5,000 artistes, both professionals and non-professionals, are also expected to take part in the parade at the colourful rolling plateaus.

The Carnival of Cultures pays tribute to Berlin’s ethnic diversity and the peaceful coexistence of its different cultures.

Ghana’s participation at the previous event has built a linkage between Ghana and some foreigners who have visited Ghana to learn more about Ghanaian culture and tradition.

Ghana, which has been a regular participant of the carnival, has won a number of competitions organised at the carnival.

According to the organiser of the Ghanaian group in Germany, Fatimah Adamu Suka, Ghanaians leaving in Europe should come together as one people and work towards promoting Ghanaian and African culture to the outside world.

She was grateful to the Ghana Embassy in Germany for supporting the event as well as Ghanaian delegation to raise the flag high at the event.

Fatimah Adamu disclosed that Ghana won a dance trophy with the Azonto dance in a previous edition of the street carnival, which attracted a large number of the participants who were ready to learn the dance, adding that Ghana recognise the Berlin street carnival as one of the diverse cultural products which could help to market the country as a fast emerging preferred tourism destination in Africa.

By George Clifford Owusu