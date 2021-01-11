All set for Ghana Entertainment Choice Awards

Steven Agyapong

The maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Choice Awards organized by Abrantie-Stevoo promotion is scheduled for Friday January 15, 2021 at the Korkdam Achimota Hotel in Accra.

The Ghana Entertainment Choice Awards seeks to increase industry value and contributes to the overall career success of Ghanaian entertainers.

According to the organizers, the awards will also appreciate investors and other officials who have contributed to the development of the creative arts industry.

“There are several awards to be given on the night, to appreciate our industry players and sponsors for their continuous support and dedication to the industry”, they said.

Ghana Entertainment Choice Awards category includes actor of the year, the artiste of the year, graphic designer of the year, make-up artist of the year, DJ of the year, blogger of the year, and comedian of the year.

Others are MC of the year, TV series of the year, the personality of the year, Film producer of the year, event house of the year, entrepreneur of the year, the model of the year, and a host of other nominations.

Entertainment personality expected at the awards events includes Sherrifa Gunu, Van Vicker, Phronesis Gh, Moesha Boudong, Amerado, Luckie Lawson, incredible Zigi and many others

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke