Learn From Buhari – Nigeria’s APC Tells Trump

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of Nigeria has appealed to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, to learn democracy from President Muhammadu Buhari, one time military ruler cum Democratic president of Nigeria.

A statement signed by John Akpanudoedehe, the Secretary of APC’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, APC expressed its condemnation of the recent violent attacks by Trump’s supporters at the US Capitol.

APC also condemned Trump’s earlier refusal to concede defeat to President-elect, Joe Biden.

“The events of the past 72hrs in the United States of America is to say the least condemnable. Over time, the elections of the US have been used as a touchstone for elections in other democracies,” APC said in its statement.

“It is settled that strong institutions are fundamental to the sustenance of democracies. However, this US election saga strongly underscores the fact that the integrity of the country’s leader essentially complements the workings of these institutions.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari contested and lost elections a couple of times and followed the process through to the Supreme Court on all accounts. This is an outstanding credential of a true democrat,” it said.

“Upon ultimately gaining victory in 2015, the APC-led administration has carried out fundamental reforms to strengthen our institutions.”

“For instance, non-interference in the functions of INEC. The APC has contested elections; won some, lost some without splitting hairs. In fact, at some point, the APC lost over 5 states to the PDP, yet we allowed democracy to prevail. We have remained resolute in our belief that in every electoral contest, popular will must prevail.”

The riot which took place last Wednesday when Congress was about to certify the victory of Mr Biden left five persons dead.

By Melvin Tarlue