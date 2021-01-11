Electrochem Takes Over Songhor Salt Project

The Government of Ghana has given approval to Electrochem Ghana Limited to take over Songhor Salt Project for the development of the salt industry and its related activities in Ada.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, in a statement noted that the Interim Management Committee (IMC), has been tasked to prepare the necessary document for a smooth transition.

He added that salt is an important element in the industry which should be well exploited to contribute to the development of the Ada area and country as a whole.

The Chairman of the outgoing IMC, Katenor Bosomprah thanked the Ministry for the opportunity to serve and also for the procurement of an investor to take over the Songhor Salt Project.

The Chairman of Electrochem Gh limited, Daniel Mckorley thanked all stakeholders for their immense contribution towards the project.

“I want to assure all that this is a project for Ghana and not only Electrochem. Anything that touches people’s lives and develops the nation whenever it is handed to you, one must respect that resources and maximize its potential”, he concluded.