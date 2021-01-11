GES/NaCCA Postpone Common Core Curriculum Workshop

Prof Opoku Amankwah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) have for the second time postponed the workshop meant to train teachers for the common core programme.

The workshop which was scheduled to take place from the 11th of January to the 15th of January 2021 has been postponed till further notice.

DGN Online understands that the facilitators, School Improvement Support Officers (SISOs), Junior High Schools (JHS) heads, and all JHS teachers are to be informed that the Common Core Program (CCP) training has been suspended indefinitely and authorities will communicate a new date.

According to GES, a new date will be announced when the time is due, indicating that all teachers are to hold on until the new date is out.

“We promise to make the date known as soon as possible, meanwhile, all communications on the reopening of schools still holds”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke