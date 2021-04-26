All Set For Ghana Ministers Of State Excellence Honours

Prince Mackay, ECO of Big Events Ghana

Organisers of the annual Ghana Ministers of Excellence Honours have announced that the event, being organised to honour some current and former Ministers of State for their contributions to the development of the country, will take place on May 15, 2021.

Being organised by Big Events Ghana, the event is expected to attract a tall list of personalities including Ministers of State and Chief Executive Officers, with some picking up awards on the night.

A number of performing artistes have also been invited to thrill guests at the event, which is strictly by invitation.

It will take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra and it will have two sessions; the red carpet event at 4pm and the main event at 6pm.

The Chief Executive Officer of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mackay, said the awards scheme was a step in the right direction since there were no institutions that recognise and respect Ministers of State who had served the state diligently.

He indicated that it was an honorary scheme that recognises and rewards current and former ministers who had distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.

Prince Mackay promised invited guests who would attend the awards ceremony that a number of measures had been put in place to make the event a memorable one.

He again promised guests of excellent performances from some of the best award-winning Ghanaian artistes.

Being organised in collaboration with Despite Media Group and Africa Centre of Excellence, the event is supported by Angel Broadcasting Network, Ghanaweb, EIB Network, Multimedia Group and Media General.

Big Events Ghana is the brain behind the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.

It has a track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and USA.

Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicised entertainment awards event in Ghana. Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic community, celebrities, media practitioners and general public.

By George Clifford Owusu