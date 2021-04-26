Criss Waddle Endorses Malcolm Nuna For MVAs New Lords

Malcolm Nuna

Ghanaian rapper and business man, Criss Waddle, has endorsed 3Music Next Rated Act winner, Malcolm Nuna, as his pick for the 4syte MTN Music Video Awards New Lords category.

The New Lords category has previously been won by Strongman on the ticket of Sarkcess Music, and it looks like Malcolm Nuna will be hoping to win it with the support of AMG Business.

In a social media post, Criss Waddle, who is the founder and CEO of AMG Business, stated Malcolm Nuna was AMG’s pick for the category.

He wrote, “We at AMG Business announce @malcolmnuna as our pick for the MVAs 21 New Lords category.”

This year seems to be a great year for Malcolm Nuna who won the Next Rated Act at the 3Music Awards recently in Accra.

He has been nominated in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Unsung Act of the Year category.

The singer, who is recognised as an artiste with one of the finest voices in the Ghanaian music industry, will be competing against artistes such as Nanky, Kwame Yogot, Oseikrom Sikani, Kobby Tuesday, Nana Blu, Adelaide The Seer and Queen Dalyn.

He has been tipped by many music fans and some of the music stakeholders to win the award and take over from the previous winner Teflon Flexx.

Sharing his expectations in an interview with BEATWAVES, the fast rising artiste made it clear he has worked hard enough and deserves the Unsung Act of the Year award.

Malcolm who was happy that his work has been recognized said he was grateful to his management team for always standing by him and giving him the needed support.

Signed on Alkians Entertainment Label, Malcolm Nuna, who burst onto the scene in 2019, recently released his maiden 17-track album titled ‘Hasta La Vista’. The album has songs such as ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’ among others.