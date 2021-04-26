MUSIGA Celebrates Rawlings

The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is hosting a virtual tribute concert in memory of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, former President of Ghana.

The concert, slated for Friday, April 30 at 8pm, will be broadcast live on Adom TV, adomonline.com and all Adom TV social media pages. It will also be live on MUSIGA’s Facebook page as well as other social media platforms.

Artistes lined up for the night include Samini, Amandzeba, Okyeame Kwame, Dela Botri, Adina, Joe Mettle, Naa Amanua, Rocky Dawuni, and Pat Thomas among others.

According to the organisers, there will also be tributes from the family, the state and other well-wishers.

Acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, mentioned that the decision to host the concert “Is due to the special relationship the union enjoyed with President Rawlings. He was always there for us and very supportive of the union. Don’t forget, he gave us our current office.”

He noted that the union decided to pay tribute to Papa Jay as an indication of the love between the union and the former President.

“He has done so much for the creative arts industry that we want to let the world know what he has done so that other people can emulate,” he added.

On his part, a former MUSIGA President, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, under whose tenure Rawlings gave the union a building to use as its national headquarters, noted that the late President Rawlings was a lover of music who worked for the development of the creative industry.

The event is supported by the Office of the Chief of Staff, Ultimate Restaurant, Papaye Fast Food and Stanbic Bank.