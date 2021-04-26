Train Critical Thinkers – Universities Told

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Minister of Education

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said the government will continue to invest in the universities to help in the country’s accelerated development.

He has, therefore, implored the universities to train graduates to become critical thinkers with the capabilities of transforming societies rapidly, saying that without critical thinking, growth and development would continually elude the country.

The Minister of Education was speaking at the launch of the Takoradi Technical University’s (TTU) Strategic Plan for the period 2021 to 2025 in Takoradi.

The strategic plan has four broad themes and fifteen (15) strategic objectives, which have been carefully crafted from the Sustainable Development Goals.

They include Institutional Development; Applied Research, Innovation and Infrastructure Development; Social Development; and Environmental Development, and would cost over GH¢120 million to realise within the five-year period.

The university has also established an Endowment Fund, Disability Support and Services Initiative Fund as well as a new University Website.

The minister lauded TTU for the voluntary decision to produce the plan to serve as a road map for their growth, saying, “After five years, I want to see some patents and commercialisation of your findings.”

Prof. Frank John Eshun, the Vice Chancellor of TTU, said the strategic plan highlights an important milestone of the university, and what needed to be done to position the university on the path of sustainable growth in a competitive environment.

“Ultimately, the plan would improve upon the image of Takoradi Technical University through aggressive promotional campaigns and corporate branding,” he added.

He stated that the vision was to transform TTU to become an innovative, world-class institution of higher learning, rooted in quality teaching, learning and applied research.

Prof. Eshun added that the Human Resource Directorate of the university would be equipped to spearhead professional development of the staff, ensure gender balance in the university and raise funds to support the initiative.

Henrietta Abane, the University Council Chairperson, said the strategic plan was relevant to help shape the institution as preferred technical university.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, praised the university for developing a new Traffic Control System for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The chairman for the occasion, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, said improving on the country’s education could only be done through conscious efforts by all stakeholders.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi