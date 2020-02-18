All Set For GNPC Ghana Fastest Launch

Reks Brobby

This year’s edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human (GFH) competition launch is scheduled for this Thursday at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, Reks Brobby, founder of GFH, has said.

Expected to grace the event is Nana Bediatuo Asante, secretary to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Brobby, who turns 59 this Friday, said, “We are expecting a grand launch, all is set for the event. We are glad an initiative we started some years ago is paying off, having produced great sprinters.”

Current best sprinters in the country like Edwin Gadayi, Ben Azamati, Grace Obuor and others are few of the sprinters the initiative has produced.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GCB, Adidas, Wrenco Printing, Indomie, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum