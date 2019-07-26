All Set For Mega 2019 Media Games

Thirteen Media Houses and three Media Training Institutions have confirmed their participation for the maiden edition of the national Media Games scheduled for Saturday August 17, at the El-Wak Stadium.

Participating teams will compete in seven sporting disciplines in both men and women categories. The event which is in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) will see the overall Media House taking home a cash prize of ¢10,000 and a giant trophy as well as the bragging rights as ‘National Media Games Champion 2019’.

The event would offer the viewing-public the opportunity to see and cheering their favourite TV and Radio personalities to victory.

It is expected to be the biggest gathering of state and private owned media as well as Ghana’s top media training Institutions in one place to network and compete.

The participating Media houses include Daily Guide Network, Media General, New Times Corporation, Kencity Media, Ghana News Agency (GNA),Class Media Group, Global Media Alliance, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Praise TV, Home Base TV, Metro TV, Angel Broadcasting Network and TV Africa with the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the National Film And Television Institute (NAFTI)and the African University College of Communication (AUCC) as participating Media Training Institutions.

They will compete in athletics, football, volley ball, apple-In-A-Line and tug-of-war. Trophies and medals will be presented for each discipline.

This year’s theme ‘Rise Above the Noise’ is meant to deal with the canker of pirated material and to encourage the production of local content.

From The Sports Desk