Foreign Ministry Promotes Made-In Goods Globally

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (L)

The second edition of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration’s Made-In Ghana Bazaar kicked off on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

About 200 exhibitors from various sectors are participating in the bazaar which seeks to promote Ghanaian products internationally, using the network of Ghana’s Diplomatic Missions.

The bazaar ends on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, explained that the annual bazaar provided an opportunity to showcase Ghanaian products to the global market and as well attract foreign direct investment.

She stated that the Ministry relied on using economic diplomacy and partnership on holding the bazaar with the focus of raising the living standards of Ghanaians.

The Minister seized the opportunity to urge the Ghanaian private sector to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCfTA) Secretariat in Ghana to expand their businesses.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, said the bazaar has a particular focus on the African market, adding that “Ghana remains the best place to do business.”

Background

With the re-launch of the Economic, Trade and Investment Bureau (ECTIB) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in 2017, it was decided that an annual Made-in-Ghana bazaar be held.

Partners

The Foreign Ministry is collaborating with other ministries agencies such as

the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Exim Bank, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, among others in organising the bazaar.

BY Melvin Tarlue