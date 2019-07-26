Akufo-Addo Promises Autonomy For UEW Ajumako Campus

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has pledged his commitment to ensure that the Ajumako campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is granted autonomy.

This follows an appeal by the chiefs of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam to the President to convert the once “Ghana Institute of Languages” to a fully fledged university devoted to the study of both local and foreign languages as well as study of Ghanaian culture to equip Ghanaians with the relevant knowledge in their communication with the outside world while appreciating their culture.

President Akufo-Addo who lauded the appeal by the chief as a great idea also pledged his commitment to see to the realisation of the dream as it will serve a great developmental purpose.

Addressing a durbar at Breman Essiam in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam district of the central region, President Akufo-Addo pledged his commitment to fulfilling all his campaign pledges to Ghanaians and urged Ghanaians to keep faith with the government.

He indicated that the John Mahama lead government left him with empty confers necessitating that pragmatic measures be adopted to meet the needs of all Ghanaians and therefore craved for patience.

President added that the area will get its fair share of the IDIF as he is committed to job creation in the area especially when the IDIF initiative was first announced in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam district.

He however urged the chiefs and people to vote massively for the NPP administration come 2020 especially in giving the parliamentary seat occupied by former deputy minister Casiel Ato Forson to the NPP as a reward for the great work that his government has done in the area.

–Starrfm.com.gh