All Set For Memory Lane PGA Championship

Alhaji Ahmed Padori

All is set for the Memory Lane PGA Championship scheduled to take place from October 16 to 18 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

It is the last flagship tournament on the PGA Ghana calendar to finalise the selection of 24 players for this year’s ultimate PGA Championship at Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono.

Therefore, all top professional golfers across the country are eager to go to Kumasi and showcase their prowess to secure their positions for the last competition of the year.

Even though Gold Fields, the title sponsor for the last ten (10) years sponsorship came to an end in 2023, the association has managed to secure a new title sponsor, which will be announced in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, massive preparations are underway behind the scene within the PGA leadership in nation’s capital, Accra, and also at the tournament venue in the Garden City to ensure the successful organisation of the Memory Lane Championship.

The Tournament Director of the PGA, Eric Henaku, who is working in partnership with the other executives and the former tournament director, Rev. Akwasi Prempeh, ahead of the event mentioned that the golfers have shown massive interest in the Memory Lane Championship.

Touching on the forthcoming tournament from his base in the United Kingdom, the PGA’s Director of Operations, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, advised the incoming professionals to train well and should not allow fear grip them regardless of their current position.

According to him, such golfers should approach the game with positive mindset, and surely they can produce a score that will deserve their effort.

Alhaji Padori extended the PGA’s sincere gratitude to Prof. Bernard Kofi Baiden and his able executives at the Royal Golf Club, for offering the association the opportunity to use their course and facilities.

From The Sports Desk