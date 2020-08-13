All Set For Miss Ghana 2020

The 16 contestants

The final event of this year’s Miss Ghana beauty pageant is scheduled to take place on August 21 at the National Theatre in Accra.

All Covid-19 protocols, organizers have assured, will be adhered to, even though a live audience would not be present in the hall.

The event will stream live via http://www.lalafio.com and other social media platform including Facebook.

This year’s event promises to be bigger, better and more exciting, considering the sort of work the organizers have done.

The 16 beautiful contestants have embarked on several exciting adventures since the competition was launched.

With some few days to go, the contestants are preparing seriously towards the finals.

Since the pandemic found its way into Ghana in March, Miss Ghana strategically shifted its attention to virtually engaging its contestants and executing activities.

Even though organizers acknowledged the troubling times they faced in executing the migration successfully, Miss Ghana stood tall as the first ever beauty pageant to hold auditions, fashion shows, talent hunts and the final show virtually.

The annual Miss Ghana pageant seeks to select queens who best fit the agenda of the Miss Ghana Foundation and will also represent Ghana at the Miss World event.

Winners of the pageant are, therefore, expected to use the medium to transform the lives of deprived people and also help empower the vulnerable.

Rebecca Kwabi (Miss Ghana 2019) would be handing over the crown to a new queen at the main Miss Ghana event on August 21.

By George Clifford Owusu