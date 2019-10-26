All Set For Nima Excellence Awards

Mr.Ibrahim Alhassan,Executive Founder Of The Nima Excellence Award

All is set for the Nima Excellence Awards and redefinition of Zongo at Emirates Arena, Kokomlemle in Accra today.

Established in 2016, the award was to unite the Zongo communities across the boundaries of Ghana, to award individuals and organizations who have excelled in the various field of endeavors for the good of the country.

It’s easy for an outsider to slip into believing about the wrong cliché of these communities .But its constituents represent one of the hardworking but talents of the Ghanaian society. The first two editions for the Nima excellence award has no doubt helped in shaping the public perception about these communities. Mr. Mohammed Awudu, who received the award for inspiring many through his artistic skills reiterated the importance of honoring individuals and organizations from what he called the deprived segment of the populace to the eyes of the public by saying ‘’ the Nima Excellence Award is gradually giving an awesome narrations about Nima and Zongos in general .And with Zongos, having one of the largest diaspora groups in Europe and America has the potential to promote the Zongos and Ghana to the international world, for tourism attraction ’’ he stressed

Many, within and across Ghana notable USA,UK Germany, Canada, Italy etc , have picked various categories of the award-forms, stating their efforts for the community , and why they should be given the converted honor.

Addressing the media at the launch for the third edition of the event dubbed ‘’ celebrating the Nima -Zongo brand to inspire and enhance performance for development,’’ Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan,the executive founder for the award praised the nominees for their contribution to community building ,stressing that his outfit is strategizing procedures for those living abroad to apply through the representatives of recipient countries.

Mr. Alhassan said ‘’Zongo is one family, be it at Nima in Accra or Aboabo in Kumasi ‘’. He continued by pointing out the programs and initiatives by the excellence industry, aim at integrating the Zongos to improve education, sanitation, business ventures and entrepreneurial developments for employment creation to absorb the youthful citizens of Zongo .

The executive founder, called on all the participants to be seated at the newly constructed emirate arena at 6pm on 26th October, 2019 . He expressed his profound appreciation to the group chairman of Afro Arab Alhaji Abdul Salam Amadu for his immense contribution towards community development and the Excellence Award.

Mr. Ibrahim thanked the ministry of inner city and Zongo development for meaningfully embracing and partnering the program, describing it as productive development to energize encourage the youth to emulate past achievers.

Located at the heart of Accra and labelled as the headquarters of the Zongo communities in Ghana,Nima boosts one of the busiest and vibrant growing market in Ghana. Celebrated artists, notable Nicholas Wayo, Sammy Tuga, Yussif Skido, and Mohammed Awudu are all cherished heroes of Nima, including great personalities in entertainment, sports, business and academia are associated with the ZONGO