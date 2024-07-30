All Set For Nkrataasem Sports Betting Event

Alex Kobina Stonne

The highly anticipated Nkrataasem sports betting event is set to kick off on August 10, 2024, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in Accra.

The event will feature notable figures in the sports betting world, including renowned tipsters and punters Enokay 69 and Lilmo Gh, who will be guest speakers.

Andy Kerm, a sports journalist from Kesben TV and radio, Noel Nutsugah, a lecturer and head of department for Public Relations at the University of Media, Arts and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UNIMAC-IJ) and ‘Professor’ E. K. Wallace, a broadcaster and head of sports at Adom Cluster (Multimedia Group Limited) will share their valuable insights on sports betting.

Hosting the event will be TV personalities and influencers Natalia Andoh, a counseling psychologist, and Kwame Oboadie, a broadcaster and social media influencer.

The event is spearheaded by the Brand Ambassador, Ms. Eunice Ankrah.

Alex Kobina Stonne, the CEO of Nkrataasem Sports Betting, views this event as a crucial initiative to educate the youth on sports betting. He aims to raise awareness about betting strategies and tips, emphasising the potential of sports betting as a lucrative avenue if approached responsibly.

Promising to be both impactful and engaging, the event is partnered with For Life energy drink and supported by media partners such as Adom FM and TV, Asempa FM, Kesben TV, Peace FM, Star FM, Hitz FM, Adom Online, Nkrataasem Online, and Nkrataasem YouTube.

The CEO encourages all young sports betting enthusiasts to attend this insightful event.

From The Sports Desk