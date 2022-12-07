All Set For ‘Riverfest’ 2022

Andy Dosty and others

A three-day cultural and musical event dubbed “Riverfest 2022” being organised to promote Ghanaian music and culture, will take place from December 16 to18 at the Camp in Ada Foah, in the Greater Accra Region.

The maiden edition of the event has lined up a number of activities such as pool parties, car shows, boat rides, DJ competitions, among others.

There will be a street carnival with samba dancers and masquerades from the town to the event venue.

There will also be a special canoe boat race on the river to help promote the need to protect water bodies as well as create an ecological awareness of the place.

“Riverfest 2022” is an annual festival aimed at creating a networking and entertaining environment for all revelers.

The event themed “The Ada Calypso”, promises to be different and it will bring together celebrities including musicians, DJs among others and music fans on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture.

Several artistes will also be around to thrill patrons to back to back hit songs. DJs billed to rock the stage alongside the artistes include DJ Andy Dosty of Hitz FM, DJ Tylco, DJ Phanthom, DJ Ablzzy among others.

This year, thousands of music fans are expected to gather at the event to witness performances from some of the hottest artistes and DJs.

The organisers explained that they believe in providing fun and entertainment for music fans in every unique way, adding, “Bringing artistes and DJs on one stage is definitely going to be amazing.”

Organiser of the event, Nana Yaw Manteaw, called on all party lovers and tourists to be in Ada and have a time of their lives.

“We’ve put together several activities for the three-day event and it will be a time to remember. It will be fun-filled and if you really want to take a break this December and have some fun then Riverfest 2022 will be the place for you,” Manteaw said.

By George Clifford Owusu