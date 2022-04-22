All Set For Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has launched the 7th edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

This year’s edition, which will be held on May 7 and 8, 2022, has been increased to 28 participating Zongo communities.

The tournament, organised annually at the end of Ramadan as part of activities to mark the Eid, brings together youth from Zongo communities across the country.

The tournament is also used to celebrate the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and highlight his acclaimed values of discipline, peace, and togetherness, to inspire the youth.

Launching the 7th edition, the Sports Minister advised participating communities, especially the youth, not to see the tournament only as a means of recreation, but also a perfect platform for young players to showcase their talent to the world.

In view of this call, he advised the communities to give opportunities to young players who are looking for such national platforms to showcase their talent.

The minister announced that in order to make the tournament more beneficial to the youth and participating communities, he has personally invited ten academies and scouts to observe the competition, and give opportunities to young players.

The Presidential Coordinator for Zongo Development Fund, Ben Abdallah Bandah, delivered a special goodwill message to all participating communities from the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said the tournament, named after the National Chief Imam, should always serve as a reminder to all participants and the youth in general, to emulate the positive traits of the Chief Imam.

The founder of the competition, Tamimu Issah, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including the tournament’s committed sponsors and community representatives, for contributing towards making it a formidable national event.

The tournament, which started in 2015 with just eight Zongo communities in Accra, has now grown into one of the biggest community football competition in the country, with 28 Zongo communities from across the country.

The 7th edition will be played at the newly constructed Fadama astro turf in Accra on May 7 and 8, 2022.

Present at the ceremony was also the General Secretary of GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo.

Below are the first round fixtures:

FIRST ROUND FIXTURES

Anyaa Zongo vrs Cowlane

2: Ashale Botwe vrs Tudu

3: Oda Zongo vrs Darkuman

4: Nsawam Zongo vrs Accra New Town

5: Ofie Akuapem Zongo vrs Fadama

6: Adabraka vrs Mamobi

7: Tema Zongo vrs Kasoa

8: Alajo vrs Nungua Zongo

9; Takoradi vrs Nima

10: Tunga vrs Koforidua Zongo

11: Suhum Zongo vrs Hohoe Zongo

12: Yendi vrs Ashaiman

13: Abeka vrs Madina

Shukura vrs Sabon Zongo

The Sports Minister (3rd L) with dignitaries at the launch

From The Sports Desk