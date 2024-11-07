All Set For Street 2 Champions Fight Show

Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah (L) with super lightweight champion, Samuel ‘No Chance’ Quaye (R)

The new ‘Street 2 Champions’ boxing tournament presented by ACE Power Promotions to unearth young talents was formally launched on Tuesday, with the maiden event scheduled for November 16 at the Centre Point Mall at Atomic Junction, near Madina in Accra.

The ‘Street 2 Champions’ is a boxing tournament aimed at taking young people off the streets, featuring over 100 amateur boxers spread across three (3) events with competition starting from the round of 16 for each weight division. Losers are eliminated and winners advance to the next stage. In the end, the eventual champions are assured managerial and or promotional deals with international partners.

“Our mission is clear, to empower young people to showcase their talents through boxing, thereby uplifting them and their families from poverty. By doing so, we instill a renewed sense of purpose and direction in their lives,” said Dr. Adae Opoku Amoako, CEO of ACE Power Promotions.

In addition, professional fights will also feature regularly on the bill to entertain fans during these events at the plush Centre Point Mall, a cluster of over 150 shops and offices with restaurants, boutiques, hotels, apartments, entertainment facilities, described as the best outdoor facility in Accra.

On November 16, Holy ‘Jaw Breaker’ Dorgbertor defends his IBF Continental Africa featherweight title against Clement Loko of Benin in the headline bout of the show, which also features Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist, Samuel ‘Ring Warrior’ Takyi, Accra 2023 gold medallist, Mohammed ‘Golden Star’ Aryeetey and Ghana super lightweight champion, Samuel ‘No Chance’ Quaye amongst others.

Takyi and his opponent in a lightweight scheduled 8-rounder, Emmanuel Quartey were first to face-off at Teusday’s press conference followed by Samuel Quaye versus Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah for Quaye’s Ghana super lightweight title.

Officials of the sponsors and organisers present at the launch included Bhagwan Asnani, (CEO of Centre Point Mall), Madam Theresa Naa Ayorkor Sowah (CEO of Cake City Ghana), Kizito Akudago (Head, Corporate / Legal Affairs of ACE Power Promotions), Isaac Adu Amankwah (General Manager, ACE Power Promotions), Derrick Afriyie (Marketing Manager, Centre Point Mall) and Kumar Asnani, Head of Operations, Centre Point Mall.

“We believe in giving back to the community that’s why we are excited to support this boxing event,” said Theresa Naa Ayokor Sowah, CEO of Cake City Ghana, Platinum Sponsor of the event.

“Our sponsorship is the commitment to hard work, dedication and fair play that boxing embodies. We can’t wait to witness this thrilling fights and we can’t wait to host you to our exciting hospitality services on fight night,” she added.