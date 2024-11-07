Kwesi Arthur Headlines HipHop Africa Fest

Kwesi Arthur

HipHop Africa, organisers of HipHop Africa Fest 2024, have announced Ghanaian artiste Kwesi Arthur and Psycho YP from Nigeria as the headline acts for the event slated for December 28 at Untamed Empire in Accra.

In addition to showcasing the finest African hiphop artistes, the event will foster cross-cultural understanding via a passion for creativity, music, and the arts.

With a blend of music, art, and lifestyle, HipHop Africa Fest 2024 is envisioned as a life-changing event that will bring the continent’s thriving hiphop culture to life.

Attendees can anticipate a full-spectrum festival that embodies the unadulterated spirit of hiphop, along with thrilling musical performances, fierce rap battles, and immersive pop-up activities.

Beyond just music, this distinctive celebration is a movement that attracts followers from a variety of fields, including street art, skateboarding, fashion, and more, providing a new platform for artistic expression and cross-cultural interaction.

HipHop Africa founder, Muumba adds, “We are excited to launch hiphop Africa Fest 2024 as a platform that both celebrates and empowers African hiphop talent.

“The goal of this festival is to create a community that celebrates African artistes and gives them a platform to interact with fans and other artistes in the genre’s authentic feel. HipHop Africa Fest 2024 is more than just a show; it’s a community, a celebration, and a movement that gives Africa’s hiphop artistes a chance to perform on a worldwide scale.”

By George Clifford Owusu