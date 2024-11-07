Stars For Mrs. Amoakohene Tribute Concert

Amakye Dede

On Saturday, November 9, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), under the direction of Bessa Simons, will honour the late Mrs. Elizabeth Amoakohene with a musical concert at the Accra State House’s courtyard.

The concert forms part of activities put in place to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Elizabeth Amoakohene.

Kofi Amoakohene, co-founder of the DreamChild Foundation, organisers the HoodTalk Music Festival, is a son of the late Mrs. Amoakohene.

Music lovers from all walks of life are anticipated to attend the event, which is being organised jointly by MUSIGA and Virtual Hub.

Paulina Oduro, Pozo Hayes, Gifty Osei, Amakye Dede, Tagoe Sisters, Kwame Eugene, Joyce Blessing, Rev. Yawson, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Pat Thomas, Asabea Cropper, Samuel Owusu, Kofi Kinata and Amandzeba Nat Brew, will be performing at the concert.

By George Clifford Owusu